Honey 101: Rebel News visits an apiary to learn about beekeeping

With skyrocketing inflation and supply chain issues driving both costs and uncertainty upward, we have been endeavouring to show people ways to get shop local, gain independence and get of the grid as much as possible.

We visited a local homestead to meet a farmer, we learned how to forage, we explored some survivalist and prepping solutions and we visited a bison ranch to get some quality meat just outside of Calgary.

Getting to know your food producer and getting as close to the source as possible helps keeps wealth within a community and increases consumer literacy. It also goes a long way to combatting the lack of appreciation that many have for hard working farmers and ranchers, when you see all the hard work that goes into your product, you tend to be a lot more appreciative.

Speaking of hard workers, few can match the tireless efforts of honeybees. In fact, everything from bison ranches and homesteads to foraging is made possible by the pollination work done by bees. You’ve no doubt heard concerns over dwindling bee populations, concerns which have prompted many to take up beekeeping themselves, even within cities, to help increase pollination and get some honey out of the deal while they are at it.

Whether you are looking to get off the grid and get honey from your own hive, hoping to bolster bee numbers or all of the above, you are sure to learn a great deal from Art Andrews of Chinook Honey Company which is located just outside of Okotoks Alberta. He took us on a step-by-step tour of how honey is made, bee suits and all, at his apiary. He also gave us some pointers for folks looking to start a hive of their own and even taught us how mead is made.