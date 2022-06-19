Eating off the grid with Julie Walker of Full Circle Adventures
Foraging, which means gathering wild food for free, is a sustainable and completely off the grid way to get some healthy options on the table.
Food supply chain issues are generating an atmosphere of uncertainty and government overreach is branching into more and more facets of everyday life. Meanwhile, global institutions like the World Economic Forum suggest we should own nothing, be happy, and probably stick to eating crickets. All of this means people are more and more interested in decreasing their dependence on the systems and structures they’ve grown reliant upon.
Ensuring there is food on the table is a basic requisite for carrying on living, but is it possible to break away from the grocery store chains and still eat in a healthy and affordable way? Many are increasingly wanting locally sourced and organic products, but the cost is often untenable, so what do you do?
Here is an idea: check your backyard for food. In other words, go foraging.
Foraging, which means gathering wild food for free, is a sustainable and completely off the grid way to get some healthy options on the table. It is a practice that is increasing in popularity with everyone from Michelin-starred chefs and hippies to hardcore survivalists, and we wanted to get in on the action.
We met up with foraging expert Julie Walker of Full Circle Adventures to learn about some of the edible items you are likely to be able to find in your own backyard and how they can be used and prepared.
A foraged salad is a great side to compliment a burger, but the federal government doesn’t even want us to enjoy that without weighing in. The Trudeau Liberals are vilifying red meat and ranchers with plans to label Canadian ground beef as unhealthy.
If you plan to keep eating ground beef and think the government needs to back off our beef, sign our petition at FreeTheBeef.ca.
