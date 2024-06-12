Honey pot denial: Undercover female cop denies using 'sexuality' in Coutts investigation

E-transfer (Canada):

Undercover RCMP officers “are not allowed to use [their] sexuality during the course of an investigation,” a female RCMP undercover operator (UCO) testified during Tuesday’s proceedings in the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick in Lethbridge, AB.

Carbert and Olienick are both charged with conspiracy to murder, with the Crown accusing the two men of conspiring to murder police officers in the context of their participation in the 2022 Coutts blockade and protest.

They are also charged with unlawful possession of firearms for a purpose dangerous to the public peace and mischief causing damage over $5,000. Olienick is uniquely charged with unlawful possession of an explosive device for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

Both have pled not guilty to all charges against them. The 2022 Coutts blockade and protest was a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration broadly opposed to governmental edicts, orders, and mandates issued as “public health” measures, ostensibly to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Carbert and Olienick are the two remaining defendants of a group of men dubbed the Coutts Four, which previously included Chris Lysak and Jerry Morin, who were also accused of conspiring to murder law enforcement officers.

Lysak and Morin pled guilty to lesser weapons-related crimes in March and were sentenced to time served in remand. The female undercover RCMP officer who testified on Tuesday is the first of two female UCOs summoned by the Crown as witnesses in the trial. She stated that the use of “sexuality” or “romantic” techniques in the course of secretive investigations are expressly prohibited by the RCMP.

Female undercover RCMP officer who worked at the 2022 Coutts blockade/protest testifies that use of "sexuality" isn't permitted by the federal law enforcement agency in undercover investigations, and that she had direct interactions with Anthony Olienick. https://t.co/cYRWVbTtHX pic.twitter.com/kE4jsKQrPg — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 11, 2024

Surreptitious use of digital recording devices for video and audio – such as body cameras and microphones or the placement of such devices in targeted areas – was not deployed in the course of the RCMP’s investigation of the Coutts protest and blockade, the female UCO stated.

She further testified that such technologies are used by the RCMP’s undercover units. When asked why such devices were not used by the RCMP in Coutts, she stated she did not know.

The undercover female officer said her “cover story” while investigating the Coutts protesters was that she was sympathetic to “the cause,” which she defined as opposition to government edicts, orders, and mandates marketed as measures towards COVID-19.

“We were supporters of the cause, that was our backstory,” she testified. The courtroom in which the female UCO testified was closed to the public and news media. Attendance was restricted to the judge, prosecutors, defence attorneys, defendants, jurors, and court staffers.

Public observers and news media were permitted to listen to her testimony in a separate room which received live audio of proceedings.

Female undercover RCMP officer who worked at the 2022 Coutts blockade/protest testifies in a semi-private courtroom inaccessible to the public/media, who listen to a live feed of her testimony and proceedings in another courtroom to maintain her anonymity. https://t.co/H2kqcMrDCY pic.twitter.com/zow2Xhoaqu — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) June 11, 2024

The female UCO’s name was also withheld and subjected to a publication ban in the event of inadvertent sharing during proceedings, with Justice David Labrenz – the judge overseeing the trial – stating that protection of her anonymity is required to enable the continuation of her undercover policework.