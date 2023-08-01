How data is manipulated to sell the climate hysteria narrative | Marc Morano

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

This summer, wildfires and climate hysteria are all the rage in the legacy media. The United Nations secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, even branded the crisis as “global boiling.”

In reality, meanwhile, the numbers show forest fires are declining in both frequency and severity.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Climate Depot's Marc Morano explained how numbers are being selectively chosen and manipulated to pitch a narrative of fear to the public.

Marc told Ezra that the same principles that apply to making people think they'll win money at a casino or in the lottery are being used to sell climate hysteria: