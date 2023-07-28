United Nations chief announces 'global boiling' as new term for climate crisis

AP Photo/Khalil Senosi, File

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared on Thursday that "global boiling" is now the preferred term instead of "global warming."

“Humanity is in the hot seat,” Guterres said at a press conference. “For vast parts of North America, Asia, Africa and Europe, it is a cruel summer. For the entire planet, it is a disaster. And for scientists, it is unequivocal – humans are to blame.”

Guterres stated that the scientific consensus is established, but it appears that the fear-driven messaging has not effectively compelled enough of the world to comply. Consequently, Guterres and his team have decided to revise their communication approach.

“All this is entirely consistent with predictions and repeated warnings. The only surprise is the speed of the change. Climate change is here, it is terrifying, and it is just the beginning,” he said. “The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived.”

The words "global warming" didn't work.



The words "climate change" didn't work.



So now the UN Chief is using the words "global boiling" to push his radical green agenda. pic.twitter.com/rzYZJSZgzI — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) July 27, 2023

Back in 1999, Guterres delivered a notable address articulating his vision for global socialism, emphasizing the significance of international entities such as the UN, global regulations, and collaborative efforts involving non-governmental actors to materialize his vision for a transformed world, the Daily Wire reports.