'How is this justice?': Poilievre condemns prosecution of Freedom Convoy organizers

Two prominent organizers of the Freedom Convoy are facing stiff prison terms as Crown prosecutors pursue lengthy sentences against the 2022 civil liberties demonstration — a decision that has drawn condemnation from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Taking to social media, Tamara Lich shared news that the Crown is seeking a seven-year sentence against her for her role in the protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and lockdowns. An additional year is being sought by the Crown against Lich's co-accused, Chris Barber.

The trial was an example of “the worst case of mischief,” the prosecution wrote in sentencing materials shared by Lich. “The Crown respectfully disagrees that a higher sentence would create a 'chill or fear of participation in political expression',” the Crown argued.

Following a push from conservative social media commentators over the weekend, Pierre Poilievre weighed in on the controversial sentencing.

“Let's get this straight,” the Conservative leader wrote on X. “While rampant violent offenders are released hours after their most recent charges & antisemitic rioters vandalize businesses, terrorize daycares & block traffic without consequences, the Crown wants 7 years prison time for the charge of mischief for Lich & Barber.”

“How is this justice?” he asked.

In early February 2022, amid the protest, Poilievre met with protesters in Ottawa.

The trucker-led demonstration “was not just for truckers,” he said, “but for the 60% of Canadians who say they worry they can't afford food ... the 60-year-old small businessman who has spent his entire adult life building up an enterprise and watching it wiped out ... the depressed 14-year-old who's been locked out of school ... the families that can't take it anymore.”

Sentencing for Lich and Barber is set for July 23. Rebel News boss Ezra Levant will be covering the ruling from Ottawa.