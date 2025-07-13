How is this NOT evidence? Filmed DEATH THREAT dropped by cops!

After nearly four months of what they call an “investigation,” Victoria Police have decided not to charge a Palestinian extremist who threatened to kill an Australian patriot right in front of police. And the entire thing was caught on camera.

I’ve seen the footage. You’ve probably seen it too. If that’s not clear-cut evidence of a criminal threat, what is?

In a letter to the victim, police admitted someone was interviewed over the incident but wrote: “At this time police are not in a position to prosecute this person therefore we will be discontinuing the investigation.” They claim there's “insufficient evidence to meet the required level for a successful criminal prosecution.”

Let that sink in. They admit a crime took place but they’re not going to do anything about it.

The threat was not just some offhand comment, it was a direct, repeated death threat, issued in public, right in front of uniformed officers. Not only was it filmed, but there were multiple witnesses, including police.

Still not enough “evidence”? Give me a break.

And it’s not the first time this bloke has made violent threats. He was previously filmed outside the Victorian Parliament shouting at a Jewish woman.

Meanwhile, the government is busy handing itself new powers to crack down on “hate speech” ... as long as it suits their political narrative. But when it comes to actual, violent, criminal threats? Silence. Inaction. Excuses.

It’s not just cowardice, it’s betrayal. And if they won’t stop protecting these extremists, then at the very least, stop importing them in the first place.