How migrants travel from Boston to New York before entering Canada

Is the city of Boston, Massachusetts, part of the route illegal asylum seekers take to Canada?

The industry behind illegal immigration spans a vast territory, and this lucrative business is only continuing to grow. The economic and systemic impacts felt in Canada are significant, and since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic things are beginning to get worse.

Roxham Road, located just 50 km south of Montreal, is an irregular point of entry where migrants converge to take advantage of a loophole in the Safe Third Country agreement between Canada and the United States.

This means that a person who has applied for asylum status in a country deemed "safe" cannot reapply in another country that is a signatory to the agreement.

But this arrangement does not apply to irregular ports of entry like Roxham Road, allowing migrants to apply for asylum again and again without being returned to their country of origin.

This information was shared and distributed among people wishing to settle in Canada.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apparently come to terms with President Joe Biden on closing Roxham Road, we travelled to the U.S. side of the border to expose the complex system behind illegal immigration at Roxham Road.

In this report, we expose how migrants are travelling from Boston to Plattsburgh, New York, before making their journey to Roxham Road. We rented a car to travel from Montreal to Boston, investigating travel hubs like airports, train and bus stations to see what information was being provided to migrants.

Boston was our first stop before travelling to New York, the hotbed of illegal entry into Canada.

