Legacy media botches Alberta's library standards announcement

If you were anywhere near the Canadian internet yesterday, you might've thought Alberta had just launched a full-blown Nazi style book burning moment in our school libraries—banning books about puberty, menstruation, hand-holding, and heaven forbid... kissing.

That is, of course, if you were relying on Global News, the Globe and Mail, or professional disinformation factories like The Breakdown. Because instead of reporting the facts, most of the legacy media simply copy-pasted each other's outrage bait without reading the documents sitting in their inboxes under embargo for three hours.

Let me say that again: they had the full ministerial order. They had a detailed media briefing deck. They watched the same press conference I did. They had all the facts. And they still chose fiction.

Here's what actually happened.

Alberta's Education Minister, Demetrios Nicolaides, issued a new ministerial order to clean up the junk in school libraries—specifically targeting sexually explicit content. Starting October 1st, school boards are required to remove books with clear and detailed depictions of sexual acts—you know, like masturbation, penetration, ejaculation. Not Shakespearean innuendo. Porn-lite. Stuff no one in their right mind would hand to a Grade 6 kid and call "age-appropriate education."

The standards go further and clarify access based on age:

Grades K to 9 : No explicit or non-explicit sexual content. But puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, breastfeeding, handholding, hugging, kissing? Totally allowed.

Grades 10 to 12: They can access non-explicit sexual content if it's developmentally appropriate. Still, no hardcore content.

It's not even a ban—it's a basic safeguard. But don't tell that to the outrage mob.

Within hours of the embargo lifting, Global Calgary was tweeting out panic clickbait. The Breakdown, not to be outdone in the race to the bottom, claimed libraries couldn't even carry books that mention menstruation or romantic relationships. And the Globe and Mail, once considered a serious outlet, published misinformation so egregious that Alberta's Education Ministry had to personally email reporters with a line-by-line correction.

Let's go to that email—Garrett Koehler, the minister's press secretary, had to spell it out for the so-called professionals:

"There are absolutely no restrictions on content about puberty, menstruation and breastfeeding for any grade level."

It's like these reporters skimmed the bold headlines, ignored the multiple pages of definitions, and decided their job was to manufacture outrage, not report truth. Either that—or they were deliberately misleading readers to push a narrative that paints any parental oversight as moral panic.

In fact, the documents they were given couldn't have been clearer. From the press briefing deck:

"The following types of content are not considered sexual and are not restricted… puberty, menstruation, breastfeeding, encyclopedias, kissing, hugging, handholding."

Did they read that part? Unlikely. Or maybe they did and ignored it anyway because the narrative sells better than the nuance.

The Breakdown later tweeted that the Globe updated its article. Great—after the damage was done, after public perception was poisoned, after legacy media once again revealed their instinct isn’t to inform—it’s to inflame.

Let's be honest: this wasn't a mistake. This was either sheer laziness or willful agenda-driven journalism. And neither is acceptable.

In their rush to dunk on the UCP, they made themselves look foolish. And worse—they made it harder for parents to trust anything these outlets report about education policy going forward.

So here's a message for the press corps:

Read. The. Briefing. Documents. Ask questions. Double check.

And maybe next time, don't accuse a province of "book banning" because they're trying to keep gay erotica out of elementary schools.