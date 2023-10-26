IDF forces follow bulldozers into Gaza and hit ground targets

The Independent

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a large amount of footage of its military operation into Gaza ahead of a full-scale ground invasion, which is still being planned as the United States readies its defenses in the region for a possible counter-attack from Iran.

“In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza,” the IDF said in a statement.

“IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts,” the statement added. “The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory.”

Footage, taken on a thermal vision camera, shows roughly a dozen armored vehicles including tanks following bulldozers through the border with Gaza.

The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/oMdSDR84rU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023

The ground operation comes in response to a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel, which saw more than 1,400 people killed three weeks ago. More than 220 hostages, including non-Israelis, remain trapped in Gaza, per the Jerusalem Post.