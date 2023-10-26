IDF forces follow bulldozers into Gaza and hit ground targets
'IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts,' the IDF statement added. 'The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory.'
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has released a large amount of footage of its military operation into Gaza ahead of a full-scale ground invasion, which is still being planned as the United States readies its defenses in the region for a possible counter-attack from Iran.
“In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza,” the IDF said in a statement.
“IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts,” the statement added. “The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory.”
Footage, taken on a thermal vision camera, shows roughly a dozen armored vehicles including tanks following bulldozers through the border with Gaza.
In preparation for the next stages of combat, the IDF operated in northern Gaza.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023
IDF tanks & infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts.
The soldiers have since exited the area and returned to Israeli territory. pic.twitter.com/oMdSDR84rU
The ground operation comes in response to a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel, which saw more than 1,400 people killed three weeks ago. More than 220 hostages, including non-Israelis, remain trapped in Gaza, per the Jerusalem Post.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.