If you're friends with the boss, you don't have to follow the lockdown rules

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke to Ezra about his FireTory.com campaign which features exclusive drone footage showing that someone was using Toronto mayor John Tory's Florida mansion over the weekend.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“These were not maintenance people, or housekeepers or anything like that. It was someone enjoying John Tory's beautiful home in Florida. “Now John Tory himself says it's not him, but he's lied about thing like this before. But let's take him in his word. Maybe it wasn't him. So who was it? His kids, was it his friends? Who's using John Tory's $10 million Florida getaway, when the mayor himself is saying — 'don't you dare travel!'! Who do you think it is, Sheila?

Sheila responds:

“I don't think it even matters who it is, because the thing is — that John Tory says that the best way for people to live their lives is under his authoritarian lockdown thumb in Ontario. And yet someone, be it Tory or his family or extended family or friends is using his luxury home in one of the least restrictive states in the entire union, and I think that shows that even John Tory doesn't think that the lockdown is working.”

