Ilhan Omar accused of putting Somali interests before American ones
'Ilhan Omar’s appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office,' House Majority Whip Tom Emmer posted on X. 'She should resign in disgrace.'
A leading Republican member of the House urged Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar to step down on Monday, following a speech that, according to her detractors, prioritized Somali interests over those of the United States.
“Ilhan Omar’s appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office,” House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) posted on X. “She should resign in disgrace.”
Omar, who is the first Somali American in Congress, seemed to promise her Somali American voters that she would use all her influence to block the contentious Republic of Somaliland, a separatist region, from making a deal with landlocked Ethiopia for access to the sea, the New York Post reports.
A video featuring Omar gained widespread attention, amassing over 2.6 million views after being shared on X. The clip included a translation of Omar's statement, where she is quoted as saying, “As Somalis, one day we will go after our missing territories.”
Omar claimed that her remark was lost in translation.
“It’s not only slanted but completely off,” Omar said of the subtitles in the video. “But I wouldn’t expect more from these propagandists," the video was shared by the Republic of Somaliland Foreign Minister Rhoda Elmi.
“While I am in Congress, no one will take Somalia’s sea,” Omar said during the Jan. 27 speech, according to a translation she stated was more accurate. “The United States will not back others to rob us. So, do not lose sleep over that.”
Elmi urged House leadership and Democrats to “take note of [Omar’s] public conduct,” arguing that the speech was “unbecoming [of] a United States Congresswoman.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Omar for her commitment to safeguard Somalia's borders while simultaneously being against measures to strengthen the US-Mexico border.
“Terrorist sympathizer Ilhan Omar in her own words: Somalian first. Muslim second. She never mentions America,” Greene posted.
“She flaunts using her position as congresswoman to protect Somalia’s border while our border is invaded by MILLIONS of illegals who are a danger to America,” she added. “These people hate America and they’re so emboldened by the Democrats’ disdain for our country, they’re not even trying to hide it anymore.”
The Republic of Somaliland proclaimed its independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not received broad international recognition, including from the United States. Omar is in favor of maintaining this status.
“No nation-state can survive if its states start to get involved in land lease negotiations with other countries without the consent of the federal government,” she wrote on X. “Somalis in Somalia and in the diaspora are united in that effort and I stand in solidarity with them. No amount of harassment and lies will ever change that.”
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.