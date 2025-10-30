Illegal Political Donations EXPOSED in Montreal

Montréal's municipal election is embroiled in allegations against political party Ensemble Montréal, Québec’s largest network of car dealerships, Groupe Gabriel, and owner Gabriel Azouz.

According to an anonymous source, Azouz allegedly sent a letter instructing certain employees to make a personal cheque payable to Ensemble Montréal — with the promise that they would be reimbursed later in cash.

The letter, obtained by Rebel News, states, "We need a favor. Please contact the following staff, ask them to give us a check from their account in the amount of 100$ to the order of Ensemble Montreal. And I will send him 100$ cash."

The confidential source confirmed these allegations, adding: “Yes, they did ask employees twice to contribute $100 and later reimbursed the amount in cash. The second time, I believe it involved only the managers, who were asked to give $200, also reimbursed in cash.”

That same source could not confirm the full extent of this alleged scheme but believes that all Groupe Gabriel branches may have been approached. The letter I obtained, requesting a $100 contribution, is dated November 2024, which corresponds to the period when Aref Salem was serving as interim leader of Ensemble Montréal.

According to the information gathered, there were two separate rounds of donation requests—the first for $100, the second for $200. The $200 request might align with the 2025 election when the $100 individual contribution limit can legally double.

A crucial question arises regarding Groupe Gabriel's 35 dealerships and hundreds of employees: How many participated in the allegedly illegal contributions?

Rebel News attempted to contact Ensemble Montréal and Gabriel Azouz for their version of events. They did not respond at publication.

Rebel News questioned Azouz about the truth of these allegations and potential motivations, such as permits, exemptions, or other political factors.

Witness illegal activities with evidence? Contact Alexa anonymously at [email protected].