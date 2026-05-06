Immigration minister doesn't know whereabouts of 800 confirmed fraudsters

Liberal Immigration Minister Lena Diab admitted on Tuesday that she is unsure what has become of the 800 individuals who are confirmed to have committed fraud on their applications to the controversial International Student Program.

Diab was grilled by Conservative MPs at the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration who questioned her about the findings of a March 23 report on the International Student Program by Auditor General Karen Hogan.

The report found that at least 800 'foreign students' who were allowed to enter Canada between 2018-2023 used fraudulent documents or misrepresented information on their International Student Program applications.

Conservative MP Brad Redekopp questioned Diab about the current whereabouts of the confirmed fraudsters over a month after the Auditor General's report was released. “Speaking of the 800 fraudsters you allowed to enter Canada, how many of them are still in the country?” he asked.

“I don’t have that information,” replied Diab.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab doesn't know how many of the 800 individuals who are confirmed to have committed fraud in their immigration applications currently remain in Canada. pic.twitter.com/jJ5g7Kx2Vn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 5, 2026

Despite the 800 cases of fraud being confirmed through internal investigations by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) years before the Auditor General's report was released, the department took no enforcement action in any of the 800 cases.

Redekopp pressed Diab further, questioning her about how many of the fraudsters made false asylum claims and if she has any idea where they may currently be residing.

“As far as the 800 fraudsters that your department didn't investigate, do you know where they are right now?” he asked. Appearing to avoid direct answers, Diab simply stated that her department has an "action plan" to address the state of disarray within the immigration system.

The Auditor General highlighted that IRCC only investigated a small fraction of the broader 153,000 international students flagged for potential non-compliance between 2023-2024.

The March 23 report revealed that 92 per cent of 800 identified fraudulent applicants subsequently applied for additional immigration permits. Despite the findings, more than half of these subsequent applications were approved by the department.