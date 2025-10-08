Indian national avoids ‘immigration consequences’ for spying on naked women

An Ontario judge considered the "immigration consequences" for a former international student who spied on and video recorded four female housemates in various stages of undress over six months.

Aswin V. Sajeevan, an Indian national, pleaded guilty to four voyeurism counts in the Ontario Court of Justice. The 20-year-old lived with 11 others in a Barrie home, including several women.

Justice Craig Brannagan recognized Sajeevan's criminal conduct could lead to severe immigration consequences, as reported by the National Post. The judge determined an appropriate sentence for the four offenses would be six months to a year in custody.

Sajeevan ultimately received a 5.5 month jail sentence, not impacting his admissibility under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act for serious criminality (over six months in jail).

In the judge’s October 2 decision, he described voyeurism as a "sinister" crime that violates a victim's personal integrity, safety, security, and privacy in supposedly "safe places" without their knowledge.

According to court documents, Sajeevan's basement bedroom was next to a laundry room and a bathroom primarily used by the women in the house. In August 2024, the group discovered a "peephole" between the laundry room and bathroom, which had been repeatedly patched up and then uncovered.

Suspicions arose after the foreign national was repeatedly seen entering the laundry room shortly after females entered the bathroom.

In March 2025, Barrie Police received a voyeurism report. Sajeevan was found crouched in a dark laundry room, looking through a "peep hole" into a bathroom where a woman was naked. He denied wrongdoing, claiming he was searching for earbuds.

Sajeevan admitted to housemates that he spied on female roommates undressing via a "peephole." Justice Brannagan sentenced him to jail and 18 months probation.

Brannagan acknowledged the defendant’s actions had a "chilling effect" on victims, causing them to alter behavior due to fear of covert observation. The emotional and psychological harm was significant and lasting.

Roommates reported severe emotional distress, fear, and anxiety after the incident, leading to trust issues, difficulty functioning, and avoidance of public washrooms due to fear of hidden cameras. One took time off work, another fears men, and a third suffered sleep loss.

The judge rejected a joint submission by the Crown and Sajeevan's defense lawyer for a 12-month conditional sentence, stating that house arrest would cause the public to lose confidence in the courts.

Brannagan stated, "The Crown's submission that segregating Mr. Sajeevan … through home confinement will protect society [ignores] … that these offences … [occurred within] his home, in the most private of places (the bathroom)” against his roommates.

Home confinement is unsuitable, he concluded, due to reoffending risks and enforcement issues.