Indigenous man receives reduced sentence after sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl

A Calgary judge reduced a 10-year sentence for a man, aged 25, who repeatedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, citing his Indigenous heritage as justification.

RJM, a man of Cree heritage, met A.B. (whose name is protected) on Instagram, reported the National Post. He assaulted and threatened to kill her multiple times between spring and fall 2023, according to a decision from the Alberta Court of Justice.

“The offender repeatedly had sexual intercourse with her … he had inflicted physical harm on her and psychological terror to ensure that she would comply,” Justice Jayme Williams wrote in the decision.

The judge stated that RJM engaged in a sexual relationship with the young girl for over three months, continuing intentional and increasingly egregious sexual acts for 10 days after learning her age, with the abuse only ending upon his arrested.

He raped her.

Repeatedly.



He got a reduced sentence because he’s indigenous.



Activist judges are ruining our country. pic.twitter.com/csh3fnMVMM — Mario Zelaya (@mario4thenorth) September 21, 2025

Twenty-five years ago, the Supreme Court of Canada's Gladue principles mandated that sentencing judges consider the unique circumstances of Indigenous offenders, including the impact of residential schools, to address their overrepresentation in prisons.

Williams states that the offender's life was significantly impacted by Gladue factors, including homelessness, lack of education, severe addiction, and childhood sexual abuse.

The decision states that RJM's life is a "direct reflection" of being "forced to live since a very young age" in a "state of fight versus flight."

RJM’s lawyer sought a six-year sentence for her client, who pleaded guilty to leading police on a chase and threatening the victim and her mother from jail to recant her statement. Conversely, the Crown recommended a 10 year sentence.

Williams sentenced RJM to eight years, in his September 15 decision.

Judges invented race-based sentencing (among other racial bonuses in criminal law), but Parliament is the entity that chooses to keep it. All it would take is a bit of courage and we could have a just, colourblind system. https://t.co/dzzDqOMiFZ — Jamie Sarkonak (@sarkonakj) September 21, 2025

RJM and the girl began meeting in person almost daily at the Anderson Light Rail Train station until his arrest in September, regularly engaging in sexual intercourse, the decision stated.

Initially believing A.B. was 16, the offender learned she was 13 on September 1, 2023, after accessing her school account. He admitted to a violent incident when she was 12, brandishing a knife and threatening to kill her during an argument about infidelity.

After discovering her age, RJM confronted her via text, acknowledging "a whole new level of consequences." Despite this, he chose to continue the relationship, using possessive language like, "better or worse you belong to me," "that p—y is mine and that bulls–t sexy little attitude," and instructing her to "delete every message I ever send to you at the end of the night.”

On September 4, 2023, RJM's texts evolved from initial disbelief and fear regarding the victim's age — including sentiments like "I’m in shock" and "I can get labelled after a pedophile" — to a decision to "sexually make the most of her age," progressing to "I might as well earn these potential life changing charges.”

Despite telling her to delete his messages by September 5, 2023, RJM made no effort to conceal his actions.

The crown was asking for 10 years, the judge sentenced him to 8 years.



The same sentence the Attorney General’s Office of Ontario is seeking for @ChrisBarber1975 as well as the seizure and destruction of his truck, Big Red, a Canadian symbol of hope and pride. https://t.co/IJLfJdbL3w — Tamara Lich 🇨🇦 (@LichTamara) September 21, 2025

On September 11, 2023, A.B.'s friend reported aggressive, threatening texts from the offender to Calgary Police.

The offender used derogatory language, threatened to shoot and burn down the residences of A.B.'s mother and friend, and kill them. He sent videos of himself with a blowtorch and outside A.B.'s mother's home, texting "Where the f–k are you slut, Daddy’s gunna slit your throat you f–king whore.”

RJM assaulted A.B. when she was 12 by dragging her, punching her, and hitting her with a metal pole, causing bruises. He then sexually assaulted her until she resisted. RJM later threatened A.B.'s mother and cat, and detonated a makeshift nail bomb under her mother's car.

On September 15, 2023, police chased RJM for 26 minutes and 18 km after he fled a traffic stop, driving erratically at 140 km/h, running red lights, and evading a high-risk stop before being arrested in a residential area.

Police found a "BOOM FOLDER" with instructions for making explosives and improvised weapons in RJM's backpack upon his arrest. His car contained a butane torch, rifle cleaning kit, hatchet, pick-axe, sledgehammer, and knife.

While in custody, RJM called A.B. 15 times, despite a no-contact order.