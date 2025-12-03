INSANITY: Union members and Antifa attack Rebel News — even a dad with a stroller!

On Saturday, November 29, unions took to the streets to protest Bill 3, proposed by Premier François Legault's CAQ government.

The bill not only calls for greater transparency regarding union expenditures but also proposes dividing union dues into two categories: mandatory and optional. The “optional” category covers activities not directly related to workplace conditions, such as advertising campaigns, participation in social or political movements, and legal actions.

Quebec unions hold significant power. Over 40% of workers in the province are unionized, and unions manage millions of dollars from dues.

In recent years, scandals have piled up: $55 Scotch glasses, a trip to Dubai for COP28, a Dodge RAM 1500 costing over $80,000, and campaigns targeting political figures such as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — all funded by workers’ dues.

According to a survey, 81% of Quebecers are demanding greater transparency from unions, reflecting widespread distrust.

💥WATCH: Antifa and their trans union allies surrounded me while I was speaking with one of their members who wanted dialogue.



A father with a stroller even swiped at my microphone.



Montreal has serious problems! I won’t stop reporting—full story coming soon. pic.twitter.com/08GnOLyjMM — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 30, 2025

Following multiple controversial speeches by FTQ union president Magali Picard, in which she declared a “war” and threatened to “paralyze Quebec” with a “social strike,” Rebel News sought to gather opinions from members who had travelled from different cities by organized buses.

Interviews were underway until radical groups — including the Pétanqueurs de Montréal Antifascist, the Antifascist Popular Front, the Revolutionary Communist Party, and others — arrived aggressively, shutting down conversations and physically assaulting the team.

Today’s Nobel Prize goes to the father with the stroller! https://t.co/zx63CgAHR4 pic.twitter.com/TmAlyuoK2a — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 30, 2025

Despite the presence of three security guards, the police did not intervene.

At one point, a masked man associated with the Antifascist Popular Front followed the crew, grabbed cameraman Guillaume Roy by his backpack, and dragged him to the ground. Roy required four stitches and an X-ray at the hospital.

Police, working closely with our team, arrested the man, who was later released under conditions pending further developments.

