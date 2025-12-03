INSANITY: Union members and Antifa attack Rebel News — even a dad with a stroller!

A Rebel News cameraman was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by an Antifa member while covering a union protest in Montreal. Even a father pushing a stroller tried to confront the Rebel News team, who were speaking with union members at the scene.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   December 03, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Saturday, November 29, unions took to the streets to protest Bill 3, proposed by Premier François Legault's CAQ government.

The bill not only calls for greater transparency regarding union expenditures but also proposes dividing union dues into two categories: mandatory and optional. The “optional” category covers activities not directly related to workplace conditions, such as advertising campaigns, participation in social or political movements, and legal actions.

Quebec unions hold significant power. Over 40% of workers in the province are unionized, and unions manage millions of dollars from dues.

In recent years, scandals have piled up: $55 Scotch glasses, a trip to Dubai for COP28, a Dodge RAM 1500 costing over $80,000, and campaigns targeting political figures such as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — all funded by workers’ dues.

According to a survey, 81% of Quebecers are demanding greater transparency from unions, reflecting widespread distrust.

Following multiple controversial speeches by FTQ union president Magali Picard, in which she declared a “war” and threatened to “paralyze Quebec” with a “social strike,” Rebel News sought to gather opinions from members who had travelled from different cities by organized buses.

Interviews were underway until radical groups — including the Pétanqueurs de Montréal Antifascist, the Antifascist Popular Front, the Revolutionary Communist Party, and others — arrived aggressively, shutting down conversations and physically assaulting the team.

Despite the presence of three security guards, the police did not intervene.

At one point, a masked man associated with the Antifascist Popular Front followed the crew, grabbed cameraman Guillaume Roy by his backpack, and dragged him to the ground. Roy required four stitches and an X-ray at the hospital.

Police, working closely with our team, arrested the man, who was later released under conditions pending further developments.

To support Rebel News and help ensure our safety when we are in the field covering these kinds of protests, visit StandWithAlexa.com.

Please help us protect Alexa and Guillaume from violent Antifa thugs so they can continue reporting fearlessly!

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa and Guillaume from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

Alexa's cameraman, Guillaume Roy, has also been targeted.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa and Guillaume safe.

Your donation will fund urgently needed security measures for Alexa and Guillaume (including professional risk assessment, monitored alarms, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, car dashcams, and protective equipment) as well as additional private security guards to accompany Alexa and Guillaume on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding our journalists so they can continue reporting.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

