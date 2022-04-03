International lawyer Grant Abraham is the 10th to join the Conservative Party Leadership Race

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

As the number of contenders joining the Conservative Party of Canada’s Leadership race continues to rise, I sat down to interview Mr. Grant Abraham, the 10th contender to put his bid in the race.

On Tuesday, March 29 Abraham, a Canadian international lawyer who previously ran as a Conservative MP candidate for Strangford, Ireland during the United Kingdom general election in 2019 announced he would be running for leadership of the CPC.

“No one wants to live in a politically correct, dictatorial state that has sold its soul out to globalist governance” Abraham stated in his candidacy announcement. Although not a career politician Abraham says he “observes that the best minds in the Conservative Party have forfeited two elections” and that he wants to see Canada “restored to its place where people can succeed, free, and fearless.”

Abraham was scheduled to have his campaign launch Friday, April 1 at Calgary Dream Centre at 7 pm, and tells Rebel News he is “anticipating an exciting campaign and looking forward to building the narrative of returning Canada to its founding promises.”

