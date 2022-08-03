INTERVIEW: Lorne Gunter on the state of Alberta and conservative politics

Watch this free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, featuring a long-form interview with Lorne Gunter.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 03, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show from behind the RebelNews+ paywall. To see new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today. This episode originally aired on August 1, 2022.

Lorne Gunter of the Edmonton Sun joins Ezra Levant to discuss the impact of Justin Trudeau's nitrogen cap on farmers, Alberta's oil and gas sector, Jason Kenney and the cult of green energy.

Alberta Conservative Party of Canada Canada News Analysis Ezra-Levant
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.