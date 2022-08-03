INTERVIEW: Lorne Gunter on the state of Alberta and conservative politics
Watch this free episode of The Ezra Levant Show, featuring a long-form interview with Lorne Gunter.
This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show from behind the RebelNews+ paywall. To see new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which air weeknights at 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today. This episode originally aired on August 1, 2022.
Lorne Gunter of the Edmonton Sun joins Ezra Levant to discuss the impact of Justin Trudeau's nitrogen cap on farmers, Alberta's oil and gas sector, Jason Kenney and the cult of green energy.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.