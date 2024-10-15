'Intifada revolution!' masked thugs intimidate Trudeau minister’s home on Thanksgiving day

On Thanksgiving evening, most families shared a hearty meal together. Meanwhile, pro-Gaza protesters took to the suburban streets to shame and terrorize a Trudeau cabinet minister's family over Israel’s defensive war against Hamas.

A live Instagram post by an anti-Israel demonstration organizer titled: “No Thanksgiving Dinner for Minister of Justice Arif Virani” showed dozens of keffiyeh, COVID and Antifa-style masked goons shouting outside Virani's residence in a quiet suburb outside of Toronto.

“Intifada, Intifada, long live the Intifada!” they chanted with a megaphone from the sidewalk and street while neighbours looked from afar. Notably, ‘intifada’ is Arabic for ‘uprising’ and has been the crying call for the violent and deadly terror attacks by Palestinians against Israel between 1987 to 2005.

Many of those participating used noisemakers, such as drums, clacking pots and pans together for further disruption.

“There is only one solution, intifada revolution!” they shouted.

Protests against the state of Israel have intensified throughout Canada since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, which saw over 1,200 Israelis killed and several hundred taken hostage.

A man with the megaphone addressed the neighbours watching: “To all the neighbours who are currently watching us, we are here in front of the house of the [inaudible] minister, Arif Virani, to call out his complicity and silence.” The mob repeatedly yelled “Shame!” outside his house.

In a separate post with more footage of their browbeating, the caption says: “Arif Virani, your hands are red!” It explicitly says their action was to disrupt the minister’s Thanksgiving.

The following day saw the Liberal regime label Samidoun, a Palestinian prisoner support network and formerly a registered charity in Canada, a terrorist group.

Samidoun organized a rally last Monday to celebrate the Hamas terror attack in Vancouver, B.C. It saw the burning of the Canadian flag and called for death to our great dominion.

This marks the second time Minister Virani’s home has been targeted by anti-Israel hooligans. They referred to him as a traitor in April for not doing more as Minister of Justice.