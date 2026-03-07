Iranian man ARRESTED for waving an Australian flag in Melbourne

Amid jubilant scenes in Melbourne's CBD, where thousands of Iranians gathered to protest, one man shared a shocking tale of police overreach with Rebel News Australia chief reporter Avi Yemini.

The Iranian-Aussie, draped in the Australian flag, was marking the liberation of his homeland from 47 years of Islamic oppression. "This flag for me means freedom, bro," he told me. But he said Victoria Police arrested him at Flinders Street station simply for waving it near a pro-Palestine rally, where anti-Australian agitators were shutting down streets.

🚨 MELBOURNE ERUPTS as Iranians CELEBRATE Khamenei’s FALL



Chanting. Flags waving. Tears of relief.



Many calling it the beginning of a FREE IRAN.



You won’t see these scenes on the ABC.



Watch what unfolded.



Full story: https://t.co/q9oSX3Tgfn pic.twitter.com/JYLW7zmQPv — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 2, 2026

"I didn't do any violence. I just hold my flag. Australian police arrested me," he said, adding the cops didn't want him showing the Aussie colours because it might offend the Palestinian protesters. He warned Aussies to "be aware" of the same forces that ruined Iran in 1979 now eyeing Australia.

The strikes, launched on 28 February by Israel and the U.S. under Operations Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, have targeted key regime sites, killing Khamenei and sparking hopes of regime change.

As Tehran reels from thousands of strikes across the country, Melbourne's Iranian community dances in the rain, dreaming of a free Iran. But this arrest highlights how far authorities will go to appease radicals on our streets.