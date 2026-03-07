Iranian man ARRESTED for waving an Australian flag in Melbourne

Proud rallygoer detained by police at Flinders Street station while showing pride in freedom after escaping Iran.

Avi Yemini
  |   March 07, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Amid jubilant scenes in Melbourne's CBD, where thousands of Iranians gathered to protest, one man shared a shocking tale of police overreach with Rebel News Australia chief reporter Avi Yemini.

The Iranian-Aussie, draped in the Australian flag, was marking the liberation of his homeland from 47 years of Islamic oppression. "This flag for me means freedom, bro," he told me. But he said Victoria Police arrested him at Flinders Street station simply for waving it near a pro-Palestine rally, where anti-Australian agitators were shutting down streets.

"I didn't do any violence. I just hold my flag. Australian police arrested me," he said, adding the cops didn't want him showing the Aussie colours because it might offend the Palestinian protesters. He warned Aussies to "be aware" of the same forces that ruined Iran in 1979 now eyeing Australia.

The strikes, launched on 28 February by Israel and the U.S. under Operations Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, have targeted key regime sites, killing Khamenei and sparking hopes of regime change.

As Tehran reels from thousands of strikes across the country, Melbourne's Iranian community dances in the rain, dreaming of a free Iran. But this arrest highlights how far authorities will go to appease radicals on our streets.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

