'Butcher of Tehran' dies in helicopter crash

The "Butcher of Tehran" has died in a helicopter crash near the Azerbaijan border, state media reported on Monday.

Among the deceased include Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who condemned thousands of political dissidents to death over the past several decades.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and six other crew members also perished in the crash Sunday evening, likely caused by poor weather. The charred wreckage of the U.S.-made Bell 212 helicopter was found early Monday morning, Reuters reports.

A profoundly shameful moment at the UN Security Council as the US ambassador stands for a moment of silence to honor the Butcher of Tehran pic.twitter.com/EA2U7oMmt0 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) May 20, 2024

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed condolences and declared five days of public mourning. Meanwhile, social media sites were flooded with images of Iranians celebrating Raisi's death.