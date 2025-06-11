Northern Ireland revolts after migrants reportedly sexually assault teenaged girl

Riot police were forced to move in to the small town of Ballymena Tuesday evening after violence broke out that authorities have described as "racist thuggery".

  June 11, 2025

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the uproar from locals in the small Northern Ireland town of Ballymena following the reported sexual assault of a young teenaged girl by migrants.

"It was so shocking, the rape of a young girl in this small, close-knit town, that was so conspicuously done by migrants, that more than 2500 local people in a town just 10 times that size took to the streets," he said.

Demonstrators have clashed with police over the past two nights following the alleged sexual assault on Saturday evening. Despite the vast majority of protesters remaining peaceful, masked youth reportedly attacked the residences of the migrants alleged to be behind the assault.

Ezra noted that the protesters were "very solemn, very sober, very angry, but not a wild anger, a determined anger."

A senior officer with the Police Service of Northern Ireland condemned the violent backlash to the reported sexual assault, claiming it was sparked by racism.

"Last night saw significant sustained disorder in Ballymena. This violence was clearly racially motivated and targeted at our minority ethnic community," he said.

According to the BBC, 32 police officers have been injured in the protests, and authorities were forced to use a water cannon to disperse the demonstrators.

Two of the suspects reportedly involved in the sexual assault that sparked the protests have been charged with attempted oral rape and spoke through a Romanian interpreter in court on Monday. Protests in Ballymena are expected to continue Wednesday evening.

