Is Christmas being STOLEN from Quebecers?
Legault's government invited all Quebecers to go get rapid screening tests. So of course it was predictable that the number of cases would explode due to free testing in pharmacies.
In this video, we bring to light some facts that have not been mentioned since the beginning of the pandemic, an important subject right now especially due to the recent intensification of the Quebec government’s restrictive measures.
As was the case last year, Premier Francois Legault’s government has used the same tactic for the holidays.
At the beginning, the government's message was good news. It looked like Premier Legault was being nice to the population, agreeing to ease the measure a little bit, before removing rights and privileges slowly.
Legault's government also recently invited all Quebecers to go get rapid screening tests, available in pharmacies.
Of course, it was predictable that the number of cases would explode due to free testing in pharmacies.
This makes it easier to put more measures in place when the COVID case count number is on your side. All this for protecting a sick health-care system. Somehow, after two years of the pandemic, our government has not been able to improve our hospitals and health-care resources.
And if two doses of vaccine is inefficient, why then are we having a booster shot? So, is this vicious cycle of vaccine ineffectiveness and containment going to become a perpetual reality?
- By Alexandra Lavoie
