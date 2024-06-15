Is Justin Trudeau's plan to build more housing really just another green-scheme?
Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science appears on The Gunn Show to discuss how the Trudeau Liberals just can't stay in their lane and are inserting themselves into the jurisdiction of cities and towns.
Trudeau's Liberals are polluting Canadian municipalities with their expensive green schemes.
Was it worth spending $1.275M on a massive Public Hearing for Blanket Rezoning when it didn’t seem to affect the outcome? pic.twitter.com/E9GQ6Mfn4f— Dan McLean (@DanWMcLean) June 12, 2024
The federal government is taking advantage of the ideological alignment of the mayors and councils in Canada's big cities to sneak extremist environmental policies in the backdoor.
#BREAKING: Jonathan Wilkinson says due to climate change, our planet is on fire and it'll only get worse from here.— govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) June 12, 2024
He says the science is settled and the experts agree, climate change is real and govts plan to fight climate change with carbon taxes will remain in place for the… pic.twitter.com/WR8U6KMw63
Trudeau's green housing agenda would see older, more spread-out neighbourhoods with larger homes and beautiful mature trees destroyed and replaced with smaller, high-density housing in "walkable" 15-minute cities and a weird, expensive national tree planting program.
.@SheilaGunnReid Here are the feds interfering w municipal concerns. https://t.co/ARGydg2Vap— Friends of Science (@FriendsOScience) June 11, 2024
And to get cities to adopt their human-ant-farm housing plan for us all, the feds have tied affordable housing dollars to it, all to the outrage of Alberta's conservative provincial government.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on the Trudeau Liberal federal housing funding…— Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) April 11, 2024
“It’s the federal government that is injecting ideology into these debates…. They’re making a mandate to municipalities that have got to upend all of their carefully negotiated zoning agreements…… pic.twitter.com/W7Voa4DO9w
