Israel blamed for Islamic Jihad's Gaza hospital bombing

Not one to let facts get in the way of a chance to condemn Israel, Trudeau denounced Israel as the culprit behind the attack on the hospital which killed an estimated 300.

AP Photo/Abed Khaled
Politicians including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rushed to condemn Israeli Defence Forces for the missile strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. 

However, Islamic Jihad announced the bombing in a Telegram posting.


Reality was much different. Islamic Jihad was responsible for the attack on civilians.

Leader of the Canadian socialist New Democrat Party joined the impulsive PM in a rush to judgement.

Rebel News' Avi Yemini is in Israel to report on the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorists based in Gaza. He's also there to report on the reporting of the war.

