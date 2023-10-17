Israel blamed for Islamic Jihad's Gaza hospital bombing

AP Photo/Abed Khaled

Politicians including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rushed to condemn Israeli Defence Forces for the missile strike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.





Al Jazeera TV broadcasted live the launch of the rocket by Islamic Jihad which hit a hospital and killed 300+ Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/Buvq8im1h8 — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 17, 2023

However, Islamic Jihad announced the bombing in a Telegram posting.





#BREAKING: One minute before the Baptist Hospital in Gaza was hit, Hams announced on its own Telegram channel that they were launching their strongest rockets at the northern Israeli city of Haifa.



However, no interceptions or impacts were detected near Haifa. pic.twitter.com/rDihUomrHH — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 17, 2023

Not one to let facts get in the way of a chance to condemn Israel, Trudeau denounced Israel as the culprit behind the attack on the hospital which killed an estimated 300.

"The news coming out of Gaza is horrific and absolutely unacceptable. International humanitarian and international law needs to be respected in this and in all cases," says PM Trudeau as he comments on airstrike on a Gaza City hospital.

Please note: This corrects a previous… pic.twitter.com/VOtuwxOMxR — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) October 17, 2023

Reality was much different. Islamic Jihad was responsible for the attack on civilians.

To all those who rushed to condemn Israel before seeing any evidence: IDF Intelligence from multiple sources clearly indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza.

They kill not only Israelis but also Palestinians, and… pic.twitter.com/TZ1QTkHuL0 — Ambassador Michael Herzog (@AmbHerzog) October 17, 2023

Leader of the Canadian socialist New Democrat Party joined the impulsive PM in a rush to judgement.

Bombing a hospital is a violation of International Law.



There must be a ceasefire. Now. https://t.co/feBE3O5g0X — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 17, 2023

