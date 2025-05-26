Israel issues Canadian travel warning over 'growing terrorist elements'

Israel's National Security Council (NSC) issued a travel advisory for Canada over the weekend, denoting the country as a "potential threat" for Israelis and Jews.

In the last 18 months, multiple incidents, including shootings, arson, and direct threats targeting Jews and Israelis, have occurred in Canada.

A record high of 6,219 antisemitic incidents transpired in 2024, including terrorism-related arrests.

Between April 2023 and March 2024, the RCMP reported a 488% increase in terrorism-related charges, with 25 suspects accused of 83 charges.

In a May 5 statement, Israel's Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism stated that Canada experienced over a 7.5-fold increase in antisemitic incidents in the past year, earning it the label of "champion of antisemitism" in 2024.

The NSC advised Israeli citizens in Canada to be extra cautious, avoid openly displaying Jewish or Israeli identity, and stay highly alert in public.

Anti-Israel organizations protested in Toronto and Waterloo yesterday, coinciding with pro-Israel events. The advisory was issued in response to these planned demonstrations.

The NSC advised attendees of pro-Israel events in Canada to obey police and security and avoid clashes with counter-protesters.

Toronto's annual Walk With Israel drew crowds of over 50,000 people, with counter-protesters paling in comparison.

Israeli authorities report increasing online radicalization related to demonstrations, including calls interpreted as incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis.

An RCMP briefing to the public safety minister, which identified violent extremism as a key national security threat, attributed online platforms to youth engagement with violent extremist ideologies and a growing number of youth under investigation, reported Global News.

"Canadian police have foiled six terrorist plots in the last 12 months alone, with arrests spanning from Edmonton to Ottawa to Toronto," the briefing said.

The Hamas invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023, and Israel's military response led to increased antisemitic attacks in Western countries like the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK.

Authorities charged three minors and six young adults, and eight other youths received terrorism peace bonds, indicating a "rise in youth radicalization."

Recent terrorism increases are partly due to renewed ISIS interest. Since 2023, police have disrupted several ISIS-linked plots, including an alleged bombing of a pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill.

Three Canadian women who joined ISIS in Syria face terrorism charges, while a few others are under peace bonds restricting their movement.

Last week in Toronto, an ISIS financier admitted in court to using crowdfunding to raise money for Gaza and sending it to the terrorist group's foreign operatives.

On April 19, a Yemeni citizen was arrested under a terrorism peace bond for allegedly attempting to leave Canada to join an Iranian-backed terrorist group.