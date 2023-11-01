Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camp in Gaza
IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus asserted that eliminating Ibrahim Biari, a known conspirer of the October 7 terrorist attack, became a top priority for the war in Gaza. He confirmed the operation also killed 'dozens of Hamas combatants.'
Israel's bombardment of northern Gaza faced incredible pushback from neighbouring countries following a fatal airstrike that leveled a refugee camp for displaced Palestinians.
On October 31, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) struck Jabaliya refugee camp and killed a key Hamas commander alongside dozens of militants.
In a public statement via video, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus asserted that eliminating Ibrahim Biari, a known conspirer of the October 7 terrorist attack, became a top priority for the war in Gaza. He confirmed the operation also led to the deaths of "dozens of Hamas combatants who were hiding in the vast tunnel complex that was underneath the Jabaliya area."
Israel vowed to crush the ability of Hamas to govern the region and neuter its military capabilities, amid their calls to destroy the Jewish state. The IDF spokesperson clarified that Hamas commandeered civilian structures, which had underground tunnels that they subsequently destroyed in the airstrike.
However, reports from the Indonesian Hospital near Gaza City, as relayed by Reuters, claimed the assault on the camp procured over 50 non-combatant deaths and left another 150 individuals injured, reported USA Today.
Al Jazeera broadcast footage depicting massive craters and remnants where residential buildings once stood. It also showed rescuers clawing through felled buildings to pull out men, women and children from the rubble.
Neither side’s account could be independently confirmed as of writing, reported the Associated Press.
Trudeau calls for "humanitarian pauses" in the Israel-Hamas war and says that "the price of justice cannot be the continued suffering of all Palestinian civilians." https://t.co/0UqW9NyyCP pic.twitter.com/UFqoyvxTfM— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 1, 2023
Its deputy prime minister, Ayman al-Safadi, who is also the foreign minister, said the recall is tied to Israel "stopping its war on Gaza […] and the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing."
In addition, Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister said a ceasefire is needed to prevent the country and the wider regions from spiraling "out of control." Najib Mikati condemned both Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and attacks in the blockaded Gaza Strip.
He also urged restraint after Iran-backed militants from Hezbollah clashed with Israeli troops in recent weeks along the border. Hezbollah, who Israel considers an immediate threat, has an estimated 150,000 precision-guided missiles pointed at the Jewish state.
"A humanitarian cease-fire for five days is necessary, where there can be active international talks to secure prisoner swaps and reach a permanent truce in order to reach an agreement on the conditions for regional peace," Mikati told reporters.
"Enough war in Lebanon, for we are with the choice of peace," he said.
Justin Trudeau is finally able to admit that Israel did not fire a rocket at a hospital in Gaza, a week after the Hamas lie led to protests around the world.https://t.co/0UqW9NyyCP pic.twitter.com/Ab6qSkuCHK— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 24, 2023
On Tuesday, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem rejected the IDF's claim, calling the airstrike a "heinous crime" against civilians.
Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari reiterated their intent was not to collapse the ground underneath the residential buildings. "But the issue is that Hamas built their tunnels there and that they’re running their operations from there," he told reporters.
Hagari renewed calls for civilian evacuations to southern Gaza, as the Israeli military emphasized their continued willingness to strike Hamas wherever they are found.
Some 800,000 Palestinians have reportedly fled to the south, but many have not followed after reports that Hamas erect barricades preventing civilians from fleeing the area.
According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, the unverified Palestinian death toll has surpassed over 8,700 people, including militants.
