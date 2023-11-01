Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camp in Gaza

AP Photo/Abed Khaled

Israel's bombardment of northern Gaza faced incredible pushback from neighbouring countries following a fatal airstrike that leveled a refugee camp for displaced Palestinians.

On October 31, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) struck Jabaliya refugee camp and killed a key Hamas commander alongside dozens of militants.

In a public statement via video, IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus asserted that eliminating Ibrahim Biari, a known conspirer of the October 7 terrorist attack, became a top priority for the war in Gaza. He confirmed the operation also led to the deaths of "dozens of Hamas combatants who were hiding in the vast tunnel complex that was underneath the Jabaliya area."

Israel vowed to crush the ability of Hamas to govern the region and neuter its military capabilities, amid their calls to destroy the Jewish state. The IDF spokesperson clarified that Hamas commandeered civilian structures, which had underground tunnels that they subsequently destroyed in the airstrike.

However, reports from the Indonesian Hospital near Gaza City, as relayed by Reuters, claimed the assault on the camp procured over 50 non-combatant deaths and left another 150 individuals injured, reported USA Today.