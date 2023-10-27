Israeli Knesset member slams Australian government's $15m Gaza aid package

E-transfer (Canada):

Australia's recent announcement of a $15 million aid package for civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza, the West Bank, and the surrounding region has drawn sharp criticism from Israeli Knesset member Danny Danon.

Against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, Danon openly slammed the Australian government's decision, expressing serious reservations about the allocation of funds.

In a candid interview with Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini, Danon voiced his concerns, pointing to the potential exploitation of aid by extremist group Hamas for building weaponry.

Dannon emphasized the need for caution to prevent the money from falling into the wrong hands.

"We have seen in the past that the funds, cement, equipment. Once it got into Gaza, Hamas took that and used it to build the rockets and to prepare the attacks against us. So I would urge my colleagues in Australia to make sure that they are not funding Hamas," he said.

He strongly defended Israel's defensive actions, asserting that Israel had no choice but to protect its citizens from unprovoked attacks.

