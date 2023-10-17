Israeli military adviser predicts US involvement in Gaza war if Iran intervenes

Israeli national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi predicts that the United States will become directly involved in Israel's growing war against Hamas in Gaza should Hezbollah and Iran join the fray.

As reported by Fox News, Hanegbi cited the movement of two U.S. carrier strike groups into the Eastern Mediterranean as a key indicator of the Biden administration's likelihood of involving the U.S. in the war.

Although there are no publicly stated intentions for the United States to put soldiers on the ground, around 2,000 servicemembers have been placed on ready-to-deploy orders to assist Israel outside of battle.

"[Biden] is making clear to our enemies that if they even imagine taking part in the offensive against the citizens of Israel, there will be American involvement here," Hanegbi said.

Thus far, the Biden administration has only issued warnings to Hezbollah to stay out of the war, but it has not made any specific threats of what America's response would be like to such a move.