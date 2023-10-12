Israelis thank Elon Musk for making all Tesla Superchargers in Israel free

E-transfer (Canada):

Israelis are thanking Elon Musk for making all Tesla Superchargers in the country free, amidst the ongoing war which broke out after a surprise attack by the terrorist group Hamas on Saturday.

All Tesla Superchargers in Israel are free — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2023

I'm in Israel to find out the truth about the war and to speak to people on the ground about what life is like as Israel fights back against the terrorist regime in control of Gaza. The death toll from the attack currently stands at over 1,200 Israelis, with thousands still injured and reportedly over 130 being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.

While reporting in the south of the country today, we stopped at a Tesla charging station to speak with drivers of the electric vehicles and see how they feel about Musk's move.

"All the soldiers, all the Israeli people, we love Tesla and we love Elon Musk," said one man in fatigues charging his vehicle. "Thank you Elon Musk for your support of Israel," said another driver.

Gas prices in Israel are typically much higher than in other Western countries. Current prices stand at around 6.9 New Israeli Shekels (NIS) per litre, approximately $2.39 CAD — making it much more affordable for our Rebel News team to rent a Tesla in order to report across the country.

Musk's social media platform X has also been removing accounts associated with Hamas and other terrorist groups at a rapid pace. “There is no place on X for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups and we continue to remove such accounts in real time,” said CEO Linda Yaccarino.

Today @lindayaX responded to @ThierryBreton’s letter detailing our work in response to the terrorist attack on Israel. pic.twitter.com/yZtaOVGpHG — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) October 12, 2023

