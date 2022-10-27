It was a madness that lasted two years, but it's over

And you saw, last weekend, that Danielle Smith, the new premier, who ran on an explicitly anti-lockdown platform you saw that she fulfilled a campaign promise already, by apologizing to the unvaxxed for their unfair treatment.

She had said similar things before, here she was a few days earlier, in Edmonton, talking about adding the unvaccinated to the list of people you can’t discriminate against, under the human rights code.

And the most interesting part, I thought, was when our reporter Selene asked premier Smith if she would stop prosecuting those old charges made under Kenney’s regime.

Interesting. And really, why not? If they were political decisions to start them — as in, not legitimate law enforcement priorities, not normal law enforcement tactics — why can’t the next political leader change things back to normal, especially since she campaigned on doing so?

Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith said: