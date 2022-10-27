It was a madness that lasted two years, but it's over
'The community that faced the most restrictions on their freedoms in the last year were those who made a choice not to be vaccinated,' said Alberta Premier, Danielle Smith.
And you saw, last weekend, that Danielle Smith, the new premier, who ran on an explicitly anti-lockdown platform you saw that she fulfilled a campaign promise already, by apologizing to the unvaxxed for their unfair treatment.
She had said similar things before, here she was a few days earlier, in Edmonton, talking about adding the unvaccinated to the list of people you can’t discriminate against, under the human rights code.
And the most interesting part, I thought, was when our reporter Selene asked premier Smith if she would stop prosecuting those old charges made under Kenney’s regime.
Interesting. And really, why not? If they were political decisions to start them — as in, not legitimate law enforcement priorities, not normal law enforcement tactics — why can’t the next political leader change things back to normal, especially since she campaigned on doing so?
Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith said:
I don't think I've ever experienced a situation in my lifetime where a person was fired from their job, or not allowed to watch their kids play hockey, or are not allowed to go visit a loved one in long term care or hospital, or not allowed to go get on a plane to either go across the country to see family or even travel across the border.
So they have been the most discriminated against group that I've ever witnessed in my lifetime. That's a pretty extreme level of discrimination that we have seen.
