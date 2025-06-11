WATCH: Jacinta Allan GHOSTS devastated mum after BRUTAL ethnic gang attack

I spoke with a heartbroken mother whose teenage son was bashed unconscious by a gang of youths — and the most gut-wrenching part? His attackers filmed it, posted it online and laughed while he lay motionless on the ground.

Jack was at a mate’s 18th birthday party when he stepped out the back to grab his jumper. That’s when it happened. According to his mother, he was grabbed around the neck and told to go with them. When he refused, he was forcibly taken behind the building and bashed by a group of young Sudanese men.

“They were celebrating what they were doing,” his mother said. “They were celebrating him knocked out on the floor. They were celebrating stealing his shoes.”

Let that sink in. They filmed it and posted it online — proudly. And why wouldn’t they? They know they’ll likely get a slap on the wrist.

Jack’s mum, who asked for justice not just for her son but for all innocent victims, has been left shaken. “My body went into shock,” she told me. “I couldn’t stop shaking for hours.” Jack suffered a fractured eye socket and may need surgery. He now has double vision and ongoing medical concerns that could jeopardise his apprenticeship.

What’s the government doing? Not much. His mother said she reached out Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan and hasn’t heard a word. “Where’s your care?” she asked. “What’s happening to our kids?”

Meanwhile, she praised opposition MP Brad Battin’s office for their support.

She told me that the problem isn’t machetes or weapons — it’s gang violence, lenient justice, and a government too afraid to talk about the cultural aspect of it.

“This gang culture isn’t Australian. It’s been brought here,” she said. And she’s right — we’ve imported a crime wave and now we’re too scared to name it.

Her family is now fleeing Victoria for Queensland. And who could blame them?

Click here for more details on the GoFundMe fundraiser

