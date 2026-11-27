British journalist Jack Hadfield told Ezra Levant on Thursday's Ezra Levant Show that Britain is in worse shape under Prime Minister Andy Burnham than it was under Keir Starmer.

Hadfield, who now does some work for Reform UK, said Starmer was a technocrat with little support inside his own party, so much of what he tried was undone. Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester, came in popular and is moving quickly on what Hadfield called "horrendous socialist policies."

He pointed to the rollback of Shabana Mahmood's immigration reforms, which he said no longer apply to people on the social care visa, "a significant chunk of the Boris wave" the changes were meant to address.

Hadfield also took aim at Burnham's TikTok-friendly style, including a visit by social media influencers to Downing Street. "As people who are involved in politics, it's just horrendous to watch," he said. "It's looking like a car crash in slow motion."

Ezra suggested the cringe might help Burnham look like an ordinary bloke. Hadfield agreed there was a novelty to it but said the act would wear thin once the winter hits, pointing to a rise in the energy price cap on January 1 and the NHS crisis that comes every winter. He said Burnham's poll numbers are already slipping, with Reform close behind.

On energy, Ezra noted that Donald Trump keeps telling Britain to stop illegal migration and drill in the North Sea. Hadfield said Britons don't share Canada's reflex to do the opposite of whatever Trump says, though Trump has lost support on the British right as the conflict with Iran pushes up energy prices. Britain would have less of a problem, he said, if it had its own energy security.

Asked whether Rupert Lowe's Restore party could split the vote on the right, Hadfield said it has averaged about 4.5 per cent in recent council by-elections and only matters when the race is close. In The American Conservative in August, he argued Reform should sit down with Lowe and reach an informal arrangement rather than risk a split.

On the media, Hadfield said GB News, Talk, Dan Wootton's Outspoken and Substack writers such as Reform's Matt Goodwin give Britain a strong independent scene, along with citizen journalists covering events on the ground. He said he is worried about the direction of the Telegraph under its new German owner.

Ezra closed by asking about the Times of London report that about 30 people a day are arrested in Britain over online posts. Hadfield said it is still happening because speech cases are easy to prosecute, while burglaries, shoplifting and phone thefts go uninvestigated. He cited Lucy Connolly, who was jailed over a social media post.