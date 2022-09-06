Joe Rogan fires at Kamala Harris over incarceration hypocrisy

The Joe Rogan Experience

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Popular podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan has taken aim at VP Kamala Harris over her hypocrisy in the imprisonment of Brittney Griner.

Griner was sentenced to almost 10 years in a Russian prison for illegally smuggling narcotics into the country last month.

Her sentence was condemned by U.S. President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris who called it unjust and demanded Griner’s release from custody.

Harris, notably, is responsible for the mass incarceration of numerous Californians when she was attorney general of the state prior to becoming a senator and eventually the vice president, over crimes less severe than the one Griner was convicted for in Russia.

A new poster for Rogan’s upcoming stand-up comedy event on September 16 shows the host smoking marijuana with Harris placing him under arrest in a police uniform. The image of Harris as a cop is a riff on a piece of art created by prison reformists and leftists critical of Harris.

.@joerogan going after Kamala in his poster for his next comedy show 😂 pic.twitter.com/iMARs6NFzR — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 5, 2022

A pin on Harris’ police uniform in the Rogan posted reads “Free Brittney Griner.”

Rogan’s attack on Harris compounds the criticism he made of the veep last week when he interviewed NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“That’s why the hypocrisy about the Brittney Griner situation was so egregious in this country,” Rogan said. “Where Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail. Well, [Harris] put people in jail. [Harris] did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana. Yeah, it’s crazy.”

Rogan called out the Biden-Harris administration for failing to make good on its campaign promises to end the war on drugs and release those imprisoned for small drug offenses.

“How come you guys didn’t exonerate people that were in jail for marijuana when you said you were going to? They said that they were going to make marijuana federally legal,” Rogan said. “They said they were going to exonerate prisoners who were in jail for non-violent drug offenses. This is what they said. None of that has happened.”