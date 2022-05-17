Join us LIVE in Calgary for the premiere of Trucker Rebellion

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto PREMIERE: Trucker Documentary Rebel News presents the world premiere of its new documentary, "Trucker Rebellion: The Story of the Coutts Blockade." Q and A with journalists, filmmakers, and special guests after the screening! Join us in Calgary on May 26 for this exclusive event! PURCHASE TICKETS

You've heard of the Canadian 'freedom truckers' protesting discriminatory vaccine mandates. But they didn't all go to Ottawa.

Many truckers decided to take a stand at a small border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.

This is their story.

Rebel News reporters Kian Simone and Sydney Fizzard were embedded in the truckers' border blockade in Coutts, Alberta for nearly two weeks.

In this exclusive and hard-hitting documentary, Rebel News displays never-before-seen footage that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes view of the nine-day freedom protest in Coutts.

Learn about the dramatic showdown with RCMP, watch never before seen footage from negotiations with authorities, and help expose the shocking lies from media and politicians.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TruckerDocumentary.com.