Justice Centre launching legal challenge on behalf of man punished for pro-life messaging

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, civil rights lawyer Glenn Blackett discussed a new legal challenge being launched by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms on behalf of Brian Jenkins.

Mr. Jenkins was issued a fine by local police in Sherbrooke, Quebec, last November while peacefully protesting at a pro-life rally by wearing a "sandwich board" with the message "Prions Pour La Fin De L'avortement" (Let us pray for the end of abortion).

The officer reportedly issued the fine under a law that prohibits the use of "sandwich boards" for commercial advertising or solicitation, however Mr. Jenkins was "not advertising, selling, or promoting any commercial activity," the JCCF notes.

“I was confused when I was told that I was in violation of a municipal ordinance, especially since I had not been approached in the previous four years while doing the same activity," Jenkins said, as reported by the JCCF.

Lawyers for the JCCF are warning that the case raises concerns regarding the use of municipal bylaws to quell protected speech and peaceful protests.

“This is a case where law enforcement agencies, in addition to applying their regulations in a clearly illegal manner, attempted to use them to suppress speech they did not like,” said constitutional lawyer Olivier Seguin.

A hearing date for the legal challenge has not yet been determined and it is currently unclear the size of the fine Mr. Jenkins is facing.