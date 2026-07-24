Justice Watch: Justice Palbinder Shergill throws out murder confession, B.C. homicide suspect acquitted
In a ruling released this week, Justice Shergill found members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team subjected Charlie to "degrading and humiliating" treatment while he was in custody at the Chilliwack RCMP detachment.
A British Columbia man accused of murdering his common-law wife has been acquitted after a judge ruled that police obtained his confession through treatment so degrading that it violated his Charter rights.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Palbinder Shergill excluded the confession of Frederick Charlie, who had been charged in the April 2024 killing of Vanessa Terry near Agassiz, B.C.
Without the confession, Crown prosecutors told the court they had no evidence to proceed, resulting in Charlie's acquittal after a judge-alone trial.
In a ruling released this week, Justice Shergill found members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team subjected Charlie to "degrading and humiliating" treatment while he was in custody at the Chilliwack RCMP detachment.
According to the ruling, investigators required Charlie to change clothes in front of officers despite knowing he was not wearing underwear. They also placed him in a cell with an undercover officer who deliberately urinated on himself while lying next to Charlie as part of an undercover operation designed to encourage him to speak.
Justice Shergill wrote that the tactic "defies logic" and only worsened the already "distasteful conditions" of Charlie's detention.
The judge concluded that Charlie's personal circumstances, including his limited education and lack of sophistication in dealing with the criminal justice system, made the police conduct particularly significant when assessing whether his confession was voluntary.
As a result, the confession was ruled inadmissible under the Charter.
Following that ruling, the B.C. Prosecution Service offered no evidence at Charlie's trial, and Justice Shergill entered a verdict of not guilty.
Justice Watch
Justice Watch is a Rebel News project exposing the judges, rulings, and court decisions reshaping Canada from the bench. We track activist judgments, soft-on-crime rulings, and judicial appointments, along with their real-world impact on victims, families, freedom, and public safety, using public records, court decisions, news reports, and unapologetic commentary.Visit Justice Watch
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
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COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-07-24 19:34:27 -0400 FlagHow do we know that Charley was telling the truth? He could have been lying or exaggerating what he went through.