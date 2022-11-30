Justin Trudeau called out for lying under oath

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Conservative MP Ryan Williams took to Twitter to air the frustration shared by many Canadians when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied his vilification of unvaccinated Canadians under oath during his testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) on November 25.

The commission is a legislated proceeding that takes place after the invocation of the Emergencies Act, which was invoked by Trudeau on February 14 in response to the trucker protest that idled in Ottawa for nearly three weeks.

The tweet includes a compilation video contrasting Trudeau’s testimony with an interview he conducted with a Quebec television station while campaigning in September of 2021.

It is never ok to lie. It is never ok to lie under oath. It is never ok for a Prime Minister to divide the very country he represents. If there ever was a time for an apology - it is now. We need unity more than ever #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/t6zmLJXdpg — Ryan Williams (@Ryan_r_Williams) November 28, 2022

Trudeau was being questioned by Freedom Corp. counsel Eva Chipiuk about the comments he had previously made about unvaccinated Canadians.

“Would you agree with me, that one of the most important roles of a prime minister is to unite Canadians and not divide them by engaging in name calling?” Chipiuk asked.

“I did not call people who were unvaccinated names. I highlighted that there is a difference between people who are hesitant to get vaccinated and people who deliberately spread misinformation,” Trudeau responded.

WATCH: Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk (@forevaeva79) asks Trudeau if the role of a PM is to unite Canadians, not divide them by name-calling.



"I did not call people who were unvaccinated names," Trudeau responds.



MORE: https://t.co/aITJqHm3UY pic.twitter.com/MdnloK8zUj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 25, 2022

Yet footage from an interview Trudeau conducted with Quebec station Noovo while he campaigned in September 2021 clearly shows otherwise.

You are right Mr. @justintrudeau, you would never call unvaccinated names, right?



This is just one of the multiple instances where you ”didn’t” call unvaccinated Canadians names!#POEC pic.twitter.com/UYp3kziVRt — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 25, 2022

Trudeau weaponized COVID-19 vaccines during his snap-election campaign where he utilized the novel injections as a political wedge to sew division among Canadians and to pander for votes.

In Chipiuk’s closing statements, she condemned Trudeau’s actions throughout the pandemic and subsequent protests, stating that “if there was ever a time for a Prime Minister to step down, now is that time.”