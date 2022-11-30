Justin Trudeau called out for lying under oath

A Conservative member of parliament has called out Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for lying during his testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission.

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Conservative MP Ryan Williams took to Twitter to air the frustration shared by many Canadians when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied his vilification of unvaccinated Canadians under oath during his testimony at the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) on November 25.

The commission is a legislated proceeding that takes place after the invocation of the Emergencies Act, which was invoked by Trudeau on February 14 in response to the trucker protest that idled in Ottawa for nearly three weeks.

The tweet includes a compilation video contrasting Trudeau’s testimony with an interview he conducted with a Quebec television station while campaigning in September of 2021.

Trudeau was being questioned by Freedom Corp. counsel Eva Chipiuk about the comments he had previously made about unvaccinated Canadians.

“Would you agree with me, that one of the most important roles of a prime minister is to unite Canadians and not divide them by engaging in name calling?” Chipiuk asked.

“I did not call people who were unvaccinated names. I highlighted that there is a difference between people who are hesitant to get vaccinated and people who deliberately spread misinformation,” Trudeau responded.

Yet footage from an interview Trudeau conducted with Quebec station Noovo while he campaigned in September 2021 clearly shows otherwise.

Trudeau weaponized COVID-19 vaccines during his snap-election campaign where he utilized the novel injections as a political wedge to sew division among Canadians and to pander for votes.

In Chipiuk’s closing statementsshe condemned Trudeau’s actions throughout the pandemic and subsequent protests, stating that “if there was ever a time for a Prime Minister to step down, now is that time.”

