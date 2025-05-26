Kamala Harris takes swipe at Elon Musk during paid Gold Coast speaking gig

Kamala Harris, the former U.S. vice-president, delivered a speech filled with bizarre warnings and veiled political jabs at the 2025 Australian Real Estate Conference (AREC) on the Gold Coast, drawing both applause and criticism from the 4,500 attendees.

Making her first visit to Australia, Harris was the headline speaker at the annual real estate industry event, where she was interviewed on stage by veteran agent John McGrath. Although positioned as a motivational session, Harris’s remarks quickly turned political, including a not-so-subtle swipe at tech billionaire Elon Musk.

“There was someone that is very popular these days, at least in the press, who suggested that it is a sign of the weakness of western civilisations to have empathy,” Harris said, referring to Musk’s recent comments. “Imagine. No, it’s a sign of strength to have some level of curiosity and concern and care about the wellbeing of others.”

Why is Kamala Harris at a real estate conference on the Gold Coast ?



Who is paying for her trip ? pic.twitter.com/pri1WCGrDz — Craig Kelly (@craigkellyAFEE) May 25, 2025

Musk had previously stated in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan that, “The fundamental weakness of western civilisation is empathy, the empathy exploit. They’re exploiting a bug in western civilisation, which is the empathy response.”

Harris also issued vague but ominous warnings about the state of global affairs, saying: “I do worry, frankly, about what’s happening right now in the world. I do worry that it is important that we remember history. It’s important that we remember the 1930s.”

She continued, “It is important that we understand and remember history, which taught us the interdependence and interconnection between nations. History that has taught us the importance of relationships of trust, of the importance of friendships, integrity, honesty.”

Despite being oddly introduced by McGrath as “one of the most successful women in history,” Harris joked, “I am unemployed right now,” earning a standing ovation as she entered and exited the stage to Beyoncé’s Halo.