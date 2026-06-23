What's next for the UK after Keir Starmer's resignation?

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Jack Hadfield discussed Keir Starmer's abrupt resignation as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.

Starmer’s exit follows mounting pressure from Labour MPs, poor local election results, and increasing dissatisfaction from the broader population with his policy decisions. He acknowledged he was no longer the right person to lead the party, but stated he will remain in office as caretaker prime minister until a new leader is selected.

Hadfield explained that Starmer's likely replacement — former Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham — recently won a decisive by-election in Makerfield with around 55% of the vote after the sitting Labour MP stepped aside to make way for him.

“Burnham completely smashed it,” Hadfield said. He attributed the strong result to Burnham’s existing popularity in the north, tactical voting by left-leaning parties against Reform UK, and voters’ eagerness to remove Starmer immediately.

Hadfield noted that Burnham is viewed as even more left-wing on economic issues than Starmer, favouring increased borrowing, wealth redistribution to the north, and potentially rejoining the EU. However, he suggested there may be limited substantive differences between the two on many major policies.

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe called Starmer a "disgraceful Prime Minister" in a statement posted to social media. Lowe added that Starmer "deliberately and rapidly accelerated the destruction of our Britain, of our home."

With several senior Labour figures already backing him, Burnham appears headed for a swift coronation as the next Labour leader and prime minister.