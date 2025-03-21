SPONSOR | The Kingdom of Heaven Passport: Standing Firm in Faith Amidst the Flames





In a time when more than 100 churches across Canada have been burned down in recent years — we are reminded that though buildings may burn, the true Church, the Body of Christ, can never be destroyed.

The Gospel is not bound by walls, and the flame of faith cannot be extinguished by fire.

The Kingdom of Heaven Passport stands as a symbol of that unshakable truth. Rooted in the Sermon on the Mount, this special edition Freedom Passport is a call to believers everywhere to stand, to proclaim, and to embody the words of Jesus: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” (Matthew 5:9)

To purchase one is more than an act of solidarity. It’s a declaration that the message of Christ endures.

Why the Kingdom of Heaven Passport Matters Now:

It’s a statement that our faith transcends physical space.

It honours the resilience of believers who continue to spread the Gospel.

It serves as a tangible symbol that though churches may be burned, the Kingdom of Heaven remains unshaken.

When you carry the Kingdom of Heaven Passport, you affirm that the Church lives wherever His people gather.

“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness sake, for theirs is the Kingdom of Heaven.” (Matthew 5:10)

Stand firm. Carry the message. Let the Kingdom of Heaven be seen in you.