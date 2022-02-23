Kyle Rittenhouse wants to take LeBron James to court for defamation

Creative Commons

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted for shooting three rioters who attacked him in Kenosha during the summer of 2020 riots in the city, revealed on Tuesday that he intends to sue NBA star LeBron James for defaming him.

Speaking to Drew Hernandez on the debut episode of Frontlines, hosted by Turning Point USA, Rittenhouse announced a new initiative to help independent journalists and help individuals defamed by the mainstream media pursue legal action against broadcasters and publications who print malicious or defamatory stories about them.

“I think everyone wants to know … what are your plans for LeBron James?” journalist and host Drew Hernandez asked Rittenhouse.

“He’ll be getting a letter, too,” Rittenhouse replied.

“LeBron James will be getting a letter, too,” Hernandez repeated, explaining to his viewers that individuals like James, who defamed Rittenhouse as a “murderer” will be getting their due.

“Anybody who defamed me, or lied about me, we’re just gonna send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom,” Rittenhouse continued.

During the same interview, Hernandez asked Rittenhouse to clarify what he meant by his remarks when he previously stated that he supported Black Lives Matter. Seeking clarification, Hernandez pointed out that there was a difference between the Marxist organization that uses the title “Black Lives Matter” and the sentiment that black lives do, indeed, matter.

“I support black lives mattering,” Rittenhouse told Hernandez. “I support black lives matter — they do matter.”

Following Rittenhouse’s appearance at court, while testifying about the fatal encounter he had with Antifa rioters in Kenosha on August 25, 2020, LeBron James made fun of Rittenhouse for crying on the stand.

Rittenhouse was relaying to the jury what had happened when he was targeted by 5’3” convicted pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum, whom he shot in self-defense. The jury agreed with Rittenhouse’s defense.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James mocked the teenager. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

James’ tweet mocking the teenager remains online.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, James also courted controversy in 2021 when he suggested without evidence that a police officer was racially motivated for fatally shooting 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, who was – as it was later discovered – attempting to stab another girl.

In a now-deleted tweet, the basketball player posted an image of the officer with the ominous caption, “YOU’RE NEXT. #ACCOUNTABILITY.”