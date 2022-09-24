Huge turnout for Conservative Party of Quebec campaign event after recent debate

E-transfer (Canada):

The largest political rally in Quebec since the reign of René-Lévesque took place at the Vidéotron Center in Quebec City.

The Conservative Party of Quebec is growing rapidly. It is the party with the most members and donors. The hall of the Vidéotron Center was filled with Conservative supporters who gathered to celebrate the halfway point of the election campaign.

The party's leader, Mr. Éric Duhaime describes it as a political movement, given that this type of gathering is not usual. The first leaders' debate was the night before, and the people who attended had a lot to say about it.

Several excerpts of Mr. Duhaime's best moments during the debate were shown on the big screen, and it's safe to say this was an evening that generated a lot of discussion here in Quebec. Here our complete report from the rally at the Vidéotron Center.