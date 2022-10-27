Last chance! Get your tickets to see 'Ungovernable' in person in Edmonton

EDMONTON FILM SCREENING Watch the amazing new documentary at the fantastic Church in the Vine in Edmonton on October 30, 2022. Tickets are just $12 and include popcorn and a drink! Buy tickets

Do you have your tickets to our latest (and last) in-person documentary showing of Ungovernable: Alberta's Quest for Independence?

Don't delay! Our first two shows sold out within days.

Sunday is your chance to see the film live in Edmonton alongside our team of Rebels!

The family-friendly screening of the film will be at Church in the Vine — one of the most defiant lockdown recidivists we've had the pleasure of covering during the darkest days of disgraced premier Jason Kenney's COVID lockdowns.

In the film, Kian Simone, Rebel News' chief documentarian, explores how the federal government's malicious political meddling in Alberta's affairs has led to the rise of an independence movement that has slowly grown in strength and resolve.

Tickets are only $10 and come with popcorn and a drink. Doors will open for guests to arrive at 6:30 p.m. MT.

Then, after the show, I'll host a Q&A session with the folks behind the film.

There's not much time left! Purchase your tickets right here.

I can't wait to see you on Sunday and hope you bring your family and friends along.