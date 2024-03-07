Law firm confronts government over vaccine misinformation in landmark legal case

In early 2020, the government championed unprecedented lockdowns and societal shuttering while hailing vaccines as the only escape from the pandemic’s grip, repeatedly emphasizing “The New Normal.” Once available, the vaccine was hailed as “safe and effective.”

But as vaccine-related casualties mount, one Canadian law firm has launched a class action lawsuit against the very authorities that regurgitated the “safe and effective” mantra.

The novel COVID-19 vaccines were expedited through an interim order granting them emergency use authorization in December 2020 and are now responsible for almost 500 deaths and nearly 60,000 adverse events across Canada.

Postal workers who were placed on leave without pay for non-compliance with workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates are seeking remedy through the federal court.



In one such case, the government is on the hook for $10.5 million in damages for injured Albertan Carrie Sakamoto, whose lawyers have now filed a class action lawsuit against the federal government and Alberta's provincial government on behalf of those harmed by COVID-19 vaccines.

Lawyers Jeffrey Rath and Eva Chipiuk from Rath and Company have based their claim around “unlawful, negligent, inadequate, improper, unfair and deceptive practices by the government in relation to the warning, marketing, promotion, and distribution of the COVID vaccines.”

Liberal Health Minister Mark Holland proclaims that COVID-19 vaccines are "a miracle of science" and urges Canadians to keep "up to date" with their vaccines.



From the onset, Rath was convinced the data presented in Pfizer's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application hinted at a looming class action lawsuit, especially Table 14 which outlined adverse events.

The lack of discontinuation of a product shown to cause harm is part of the lawsuit claim, but Rath and Chipiuk are also disturbed by the lack of disclosure of vaccine contracts by the government to the public at large, something discussed by Liberal MP Anthony Housefather in a standing committee on public accounts in early 2023.

Vaccine skepticism is growing in younger Canadian's as more parents question safety, efficacy, and the need for pharmaceutical intervention, while traditional CBC viewers remain committed to the safe and effective mantra.



Rath says law firm intends to make an application to have these contracts disclosed in the name of public interest.

“I think it would be highly relevant to the population at large to know that the vaccine manufacturers would not warrant these products for safety,” Rath details. “That’s a major piece of information that the government of Canada has been withholding from the public and instead hiding behind this bogus safe and effective narrative.”

A big part of this entire process was the interim order used to authorize these novel products in an expedited manner and their subsequent injection into the arms of millions of Canadians without adequate informed consent.

Chipiuk highlights the subjective nature of Canada’s regulatory review process throughout the interim order, empasizing the lack of objective testing to determine if benefits outweighed risks or harms.

Rath also points out the shifting goalposts from the onset of the COVID hysteria, noting that when the shots did not live up to their efficacious claims (that is, to prevent infection or spread), the new narrative became how the jabs prevented hospitalization or death.

Well now we know that was not true. The whole way through we’ve been told one lie after another by these so called public health officials and now they’re terrified about a measles outbreak because parents don’t trust them anymore and don’t want to get their kids vaccinated. Surprise, surprise! Nobody trusts these people anymore.

Roth explains the importance of naming those involved with the safe and effective mantra in the public record, while Chipiuk stresses the psychological factor that happened alongside the physical injuries suffered by countless Canadians.

“I think we all know it's there,” she says, “but it just hasn't had enough attention. The damage from the fear and the coercion and the enticing individuals to take a shot and tell on your neighbours, this was all that transpired and will all be part of the claim.”

Rath wants to remind Canadians how the government’s vaccine injury and otherwise numbers are very likely to be grossly underestimated, as acknowledged by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, that “adverse events from vaccines are common but underreported, with less than one percent reported to the Food and Drug Administration.”

I've seen material from doctors that have tried to file vaccine injury reports and the reports are routinely rejected. [Doctors] have to fight tooth and nail to have the reports accepted. The entire system in Canada, unlike the very system in the United States where people report and they take the data as a signal, the system in Canada is designed to prevent doctors from making reports. What kind of doctor has the time to sit down and fill out an hour long application form to apply to have one of those patients considered to be vaccinated, let alone have to fight after it's rejected as if he's involved in some sort of court proceeding? The system is deliberately designed to protect the government from claims and to protect politicians and public health officials from being held accountable for some of the most negligent decision-making that's been made in the history of Canadian public health.

Rath urges citizens to get involved by writing their elected officials while stressing the importance of figuring out how to compensate people for the way that Alberta’s former chief medical officer of health, Deena Hinshaw, misled the public.

“They need to figure out how they're going to pay for all of the horrible things that Hinshaw and all of the other vaccine cultists visited upon the citizens of Alberta through all of the coercion programs that they implemented, through all of the misinformation that they promulgated.”

While legal action cannot undue the suffering caused by COVID-19 vaccine injuries, it is essential for the justice system to hold accountable those responsible for such misleading claims, and prevent similar injustices in the future.