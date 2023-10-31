E-transfer (Canada):

Arnold Bloch Leibler, a major law firm, has terminated its financial support for Collingwood Yards after the controversial banner, which contained derogatory language towards Israelis, was displayed during a protest workshop hosted by Hope St Radio.

The banner, reading 'Free Palestine from the colonising dumb white dogs!' stirred widespread outrage and condemnation.

Arnold Bloch Leibler's senior partner, Mark Leibler, expressed deep disappointment in Collingwood Yards' failure to condemn the offensive banner and its context, including the torture, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli Jews.

Despite Hope St Radio's disassociation from anti-Semitism, the law firm found their response insufficient.

In a letter to Collingwood Yards chairwoman Miriam Silva, Leibler stated, "We have made the difficult decision to end our partnership with Collingwood Yards, including our representation on the board."

He demanded the immediate removal of their branding due to the offensive incident.