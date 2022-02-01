Lawyer arrives, negotiations begin with RCMP for border blockading truckers

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

With the situation changing rapidly at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing, where truckers have set up a blockade in a solidarity protest with the Freedom Convoy, lawyer Chad Williamson arrived to speak to the demonstrators.

Williamson has been hired to represent the truckers by Rebel News to ensure the tense situation is resolved in a fair and safe manner.

Rebels Sydney Fizzard and Kian Simone are on the scene, documenting the fast-moving situation as it develops. To help fund legal assistance for the truckers, visit TruckerLawyer.ca. To see more of our coverage of the Freedom Convoy itself, go to ConvoyReports.com.