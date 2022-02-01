Lawyer arrives, negotiations begin with RCMP for border blockading truckers
Chad Williamson, one of the lawyers hired to represent the truckers, arrives at the Canada-U.S. border to begin negotiations with the RCMP.
With the situation changing rapidly at the Coutts, Alberta border crossing, where truckers have set up a blockade in a solidarity protest with the Freedom Convoy, lawyer Chad Williamson arrived to speak to the demonstrators.
Williamson has been hired to represent the truckers by Rebel News to ensure the tense situation is resolved in a fair and safe manner.
Rebels Sydney Fizzard and Kian Simone are on the scene, documenting the fast-moving situation as it develops.
