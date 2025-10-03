LEAKED: CPC National Councillor Caught on Video Pressuring Teen Volunteer Over Campus Club

Rebel News has obtained video showing Conservative Party of Canada National Councillor Alex Corelli warning an 18-year-old volunteer against setting up a campus Conservative club, while claiming to speak on behalf of the party.

In the recording, Corelli can be heard telling the young woman: “I want to make this absolutely completely certain you have no affiliation with the Conservative Party of Canada … if your goal is to further the Conservative Party cause, we politely request that you cease operations.”

He also asserted authority over campus clubs, stating: “I’m the national counselor from Ontario, I’m responsible for campus clubs on national council.”

Corelli cautioned her that her efforts could harm her political future, saying: “The road that you are going down, involvement in politics, unfortunately is not a very good one.”

A source familiar with the matter told Rebel News this is not the first time concerns have been raised about Corelli’s conduct. At least one Electoral District Association has allegedly banned him for harassing another member.

The source also noted that Corelli is an Ontario PC Party executive and, until August 2025, worked in the Ford government as a staffer for Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

According to the same source, the issue has already been reviewed by the CPC National Council’s disciplinary committee. Despite legal advice and recommendations to suspend Corelli, the committee declined to act. The case has now been referred to the full National Council, which is expected to discuss it at a meeting on Saturday.