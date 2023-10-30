Let’s make deportation great again!

E-transfer (Canada):

The horrific Hamas terrorist attack against Israel on October 7 killed more than 1,400 innocent people. More than 4,200 were critically wounded. And more than 200 were kidnapped and are being held as hostages somewhere in Gaza.

And yet, incredibly, we have witnessed thousands of people – including foreign nationals – taking to the streets to SUPPORT Hamas, not condemn this terrorist organization and their atrocious acts of violence.

These protests are not confined to cities in the Middle East; rather, these pro-Hamas demonstrations have erupted in municipalities situated in North America, Europe and Australia. Hateful, anti-Semitic chants have erupted in these locales, including the de rigueur, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” (translation: wipe Israel off the map) to “gas the Jews” (yes, demonstrators in Sydney, Australia actually spewed such filth.)

But we repeat: thousands of these shameless Hamas supporters are guests in foreign cities with many being on student visas.

This is egregious and grotesque. And it must stop. These people were invited into Western democracies as guests. And they show their gratitude by taking to the public square to advocate for the annihilation of Israel and the genocide of the Jewish people? Gross. And to think this is occurring in the free world in 2023 – not Nazi Germany circa 1938? Unbelievable…

That’s why we are taking our Jumbotron-equipped billboard truck on the road. We want to send a message that this is sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

We recently dropped by New York City and we will soon be taking the truck to Washington, D.C. Our message is simple: if you are a foreign national supporting a terrorist organization, then it’s time for you to pack your bags and go home. We are calling on the authorities to revoke the visas of these visitors – and deport these ingrates as soon as possible.

Of note, when it comes to America, this is not a First Amendment issue. We are not speaking of U.S. citizens, but rather, foreign nationals.

Barbarism, savagery, and terrorism isn’t something to celebrate in the home of the brave and the land of the free. These foreign nationals should consider themselves lucky that they are not being charged with laws that prohibit individuals from supporting terrorist organizations.

If you agree with our position, please sign our petition. Go to DeportHamas.com and if you can, please make a donation. It typically costs about $2,000 to rent these trucks. After Washington, the plan is to have a truck visit Toronto and Ottawa. And who knows? Perhaps we’ll have these trucks visit European cities as well. But we need your support. Our thanks in advance.

In the meantime, let’s strive to make deportation great again!